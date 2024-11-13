Menu Explore
Dubai approves first aerial taxi vertiport, set for 2026 launch

PTI |
Nov 13, 2024 12:45 AM IST

Dubai, Dubai has approved the construction of its first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport, marking a major step towards becoming the first city to offer urban aerial transport.

The vertiport, designed to blend seamlessly with Dubai’s skyline, will provide passengers a unique, efficient, and comfortable travel experience in the skies.

Crown Prince and The Executive Council Chairman Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum authorised the project, according to a press release.

Spanning 3,100 square metres, the vertiport will feature dedicated take-off and landing zones, aircraft charging stations, a taxi apron, and parking areas, with the capacity for 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers per year.

Built to top global safety standards, the air-conditioned facility will be a collaboration with international partners: Joby Aviation, responsible for aircraft manufacturing and operations, and Skyports, overseeing vertiport infrastructure design and management. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority will govern the project and integrate it with other transit systems. The service is expected to launch in early 2026.

The aerial taxi, Joby’s S4 model, is a sustainable electric vehicle with zero emissions, capable of vertical take-offs and landings. Equipped with six rotors and four battery packs, it can travel up to 161 km at a maximum speed of 321 km/h. Designed for a pilot and four passengers, the taxi operates at significantly reduced noise levels compared to helicopters.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General of RTA, said that the initial phase will focus on four key locations, providing residents and visitors with a fast, safe, and integrated transport solution across Dubai.

This project aligns with Dubai’s vision of multimodal connectivity, offering smooth access to other public and personal transport options like e-scooters and bicycles, he said.

Earlier this year, RTA signed an agreement to launch the aerial taxi service with the General Civil Aviation Authority , the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority , Skyports Infrastructure, a UK-based leader in advanced aerial mobility infrastructure development, and Joby Aviation, a US-based specialist in aerial vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

