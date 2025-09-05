Duchess of Kent, British royal linked to Wimbledon, dies aged 92

The Duchess of Kent, a member of Britain’s royal family, has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. She was widely recognised for her long association with the Wimbledon tennis championships. The Duchess Katharine of Kent waves to the media after being received into the Roman Catholic church by the Archbishop of Westminster, cardinal Hume at the Archbishop's House, London, 14 January 1994. Britain's Duchess of Kent has died aged 92.(AFP)

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the palace said in a statement.

The duchess, born Katharine Worsley into an aristocratic Yorkshire family, married the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. For decades, she was a familiar presence at Wimbledon, where she presented trophies to winners.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the statement added.

Royal family mourns loss

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III has approved a period of Royal Mourning until the day of the funeral. Members of the royal family and household staff will wear black, while those in uniform will wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

As a mark of respect, the union flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast at midday.

Wimbledon, music and family

The Duchess of Kent, one of the longest-serving members of Britain’s royal family, was widely recognised for her role in presenting trophies at the end of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Her relationship with the tennis championship, however, soured in 1999 when she was denied permission to bring the 12-year-old son of a bereaved friend into the royal box.

Music played an important role in her life, with the duchess often speaking about the deep emotions it stirred in her both as a listener and as a performer.

She stepped back from royal duties in 2002 and is survived by her 89-year-old husband, the Duke of Kent, along with their two sons and a daughter.

The duchess also drew attention in 1994 when she converted to Roman Catholicism, becoming the first British royal to do so since King Charles II, who adopted the faith on his deathbed in 1685.

