Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Dutch PM Rutte to invite UK to join EU defence deal: Report
world news

Dutch PM Rutte to invite UK to join EU defence deal: Report

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there is a need to work with the UK. 
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte(REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be offered a defence and security co-operation deal with the European Union during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Friday, the Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source.

“Since Brexit, not enough European leaders have been in touch with Johnson. It is important to look at the geopolitics without being divided and there is a need to work with the UK," the source said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark rutte
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taro Kono seen as top contender as Japan PM race set to begin

Several rockets fell in Kabul, might have hit power plant: Reports

Taliban ban female employees from entering ministry of women

'Effective leader': Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in Canadian polls
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP