world news

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal

The earthquake's epicenter was at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district, according to Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.
ANI | , Kathmandu
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:58 AM IST
An earthquake hit Nepal on Wednesday morning.(File Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

The quake took place around 5:42 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

"Epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District this morning at around 5:42 (Local Time). It has been recorded with 5.8 magnitudes," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI.

No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited.

Topics
nepal earthquake
