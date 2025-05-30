Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Pakistan, third in four days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Pakistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This marks the third earthquake in four days. On Thursday, a 4.4 magnitude quake was reported in the country. It struck at 16:06 IST. (Pic used for representation)

The quake occurred at 1:37 pm IST at a depth of 180 km.

“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan,” NCS wrote on X.

This marks the third earthquake in four days. Several earthquakes have hit the country over the last month as well, in quick succession.

On Thursday, a 4.4 magnitude quake was reported in the country. It struck at 16:06 IST.

NCS had earlier posted: "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometres.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan."

On May 12, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, with tremors felt across nearby areas, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

Earlier, on May 10, Pakistan was shaken by two successive quakes — a 4.7-magnitude tremor in the morning, followed by another measuring 4.0 later in the day.

Pakistan often experiences earthquakes of varying strength. The most devastating one occurred in 2005, claiming over 74,000 lives. The country sits on an active fault line between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan especially vulnerable to seismic activity.