Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits central Greece

world news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 07:02 AM IST

Greece is highly susceptible to earthquakes, being situated on several geological fault lines.

AFP |

A 5.0-magnitude undersea earthquake early Sunday struck central Greece with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The National Observatory of Athens said the tremor hit at 1:02 am local time (2202 GMT) at a depth of 12.7 kilometres (8 miles) in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometres west-northwest of Athens.

The tremor was felt in the Greek capital but also in the Peloponnese region.

Two people died on the island of Samos in October 2020 from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that also killed over 100 people in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir.

