Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra
Published on Oct 01, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Reuters |
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Northern Sumatra province in Indonesia on Saturday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics