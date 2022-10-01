Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 08:38 AM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.(Representative Image/HT)
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Northern Sumatra province in Indonesia on Saturday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

