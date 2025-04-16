Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, Reuters reported. An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Afghanistan on Wednesday(Reuters)

The quake was at a depth of 121 km (75 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, adding that the epicentre was 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with a population of about 108,000.

EMSC had first reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4, and later revised it to 5.6.

Tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR, claimed social media users on platform X.

“Anyone who felt the earthquake in Delhi?” a user @kapoor_aamaya posted on X.

Another user posted,"did ya’ll feel the earthquake in delhi rn???"



Wednesday's earthquake was among the series of tremors that hit Asian regions in recent days.

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

The earthquake in Afghanistan occurred hours after tremors measuring 5.6 magnitude struck off the southern Philippines, AFP quoted the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake off the coast of the island of Mindanao had a depth of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles), the USGS added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed the epicentre about 43 kilometres southwest of the town of Maitum, located in a mountainous and sparsely populated area.

Local authorities told AFP that early indications were that the quake had caused no significant damage.

"It was strong but didn't last long. We have checked but it was negative (for damage or casualties)," said Gilbert Rolifor, a fire department official in Maitum.

Earlier in the day, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan, Reuters quoted the EMSC. It was the third quake in the Central Asian country in the last two days.

On Sunday, Tajikistan experienced two earthquakes, with the first measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale and the second 3.9 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The NCS stated that the earlier earthquake was recorded at 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres. The earthquake was recorded to be at latitude 38.86 degrees north, and longitude of 70.61 degrees east.

The NCS said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 13/04/2025 09:54:02 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

