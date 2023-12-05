close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippines, tremors felt in Manila

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippines, tremors felt in Manila

Reuters |
Dec 05, 2023 02:11 PM IST

Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila. (Representational)
Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila. (Representational)

Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.

