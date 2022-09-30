Home / World News / 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

world news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 07:28 AM IST

According to the data by National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck about 162km NW of Burma, Myanmar.

(Image for representational purpose)
(Image for representational purpose)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake hit around 03:52:37 (IST) at a depth of 140km.

According to the data by National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck about 162km NW of Burma, Myanmar.

The epicentre was monitored at 23.09 degrees north latitude and 95.01 degrees east longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake myanmar
earthquake myanmar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out