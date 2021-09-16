Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Effective leader': Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in Canadian polls
world news

'Effective leader': Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in Canadian polls

It is the second time Obama has done it. Obama also urged Canadians to re-elect the Liberal leader in Canada’s last election in 2019. 
AP | , Toronto
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Obama tweeted Thursday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as an effective leader who has strong democratic values.(Reuters file photo)

 Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.

It is the second time Obama has done it. Obama also urged Canadians to re-elect the Liberal leader in Canada’s last election in 2019.

Obama tweeted Thursday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as an effective leader who has strong democratic values.

Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight with his Conservative rival ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections. Obama's endorsement helped Trudeau with progressives in 2019.

Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against leaving the European Union.

Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president.

The former president has long been popular with many Canadians.

"This is welcomed by Trudeau and Co. but not a surprise," said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto “Will Obama’s endorsement make a difference? Not many voters are still undecided so the material impact of Obama’s endorsement is minimal in my opinion. I think it is more symbolic of Liberal affinity with the Democrats which has been the case since JFK in the 1960s. ”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Bank to discontinue ‘Doing Business’ reports after irregularities found

Massoud has a lobbyist in US; Taliban are also looking for one: Report

UN official meets Afghan minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, discusses humanitarian aid

AUKUS: China lashes out at US-UK-Australia security alignment
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP