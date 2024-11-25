Egypt: 17 foreign tourists missing as luxury yacht capsizes off Red Sea coast

Egyptian officials on Monday said 17 people, including foreigners from various countries, went missing after a tourist yacht capsized off the country's Red Sea coast, news agency AFP reported. Yachts and boats are docked in the marina while the beach is closed due to bad weather conditions at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada after a tourist boat sank off Red Sea coast, Egypt.(REUTERS)

The Sea Story tourist yacht set off for a multi-day diving trip from the country's Port Ghalib on Sunday and was scheduled to return to the coast on Friday in Hurghada.

Emergency responders managed to rescue 28 people by an aircraft, while others were transported to safety aboard a warship.

“Intensive search operations are underway in coordination with the navy and the armed forces,” said Governor Amr Hanafi. The Egyptian military is actively involved in the search for the missing tourists.

Officials did not mention the cause of the accident or the nationalities of the missing foreign tourists. Dive Pro Liveaboard, which owns Sea Story, has not yet provided additional information.

Egypt's meteorological department had warned about turbulent sea conditions, advising against maritime activities on Sunday and Monday. According to an AP report, Sea Story embarked on its voyage despite the advisory.

The Red Sea coast is a major tourist destination in Egypt, a country of 105 million in the grip of a serious economic crisis. Nationally, the tourism sector employs two million people and generates more than 10 per cent of the GDP.

Dozens of boats ply for tourists to witness the country's coral reefs on the eastern coast. The country has robust safety regulations, but enforcement remains patchy.

The Marsa Alam area witnessed two similar accidents earlier this year but without fatalities. Earlier this month, 30 people were rescued from a sinking dive boat near the Red Sea's famous Daedalus reef.

In June, two dozen French tourists were safely evacuated before their boat sank in a similar accident.

Last year, three British tourists died after a fire broke out on their yacht, engulfing their vessel in flames.