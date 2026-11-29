Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Yashar-Likud begin coalition talks at defence forces HQ
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: The meeting between Gadi Eisenkot and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun. The talks are taking place at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv instead of Herzliya, as initially planned.
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot are set to meet today to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government, as political uncertainty continues following the inconclusive October elections....Read More
Netanyahu has proposed a power-sharing arrangement under which Eisenkot would initially take over as prime minister, while the Likud leader would serve as alternate PM. The proposal marks an attempt by the incumbent to reach an agreement with his political rival amid efforts to form a government without holding another election.
Eisenkot faces challenges in forming government
Neither of the two main political blocs secured a majority in the elections held in late October. Israeli President Isaac Herzog subsequently tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government after consulting all political parties.
Since receiving the mandate, Eisenkot has been working to bring together a coalition that could remove Netanyahu from power. However, his efforts have faced difficulties over potential alliances with Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises needed to secure the support of ultra-Orthodox parties.
Netanyahu, Eisenkot to meet at defence forces HQ
According to a statement from Eisenkot's Yashar party, cited by The Times of Israel, the meeting between party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin with a security briefing. The talks will be held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, instead of Herzliya, as initially planned.
Netanyahu offers to rotate Israel’s premiership
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said he is willing to form a unity government with Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, and to let him serve as premier first. Netanyahu made the statement in a post on X.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 29 Nov 2026, 02:05:05 PM IST
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu, Eisenkot begin Israeli coalition talks at military HQ
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Gadi Eisenkot's party confirmed that coalition talks between Eisenkot and caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have begun at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
- 29 Nov 2026, 01:29:09 PM IST
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu, Eisenkot to begin talks with security briefing
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: According to the Yashar party statement cited by The Times of Israel, the meeting between Eisenkot and Netanyahu will begin with a security briefing at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
A day earlier, Netanyahu had offered to take the second position in a rotating prime ministerial arrangement, with Eisenkot serving as prime minister first. The proposal was seen as a significant concession aimed at disrupting efforts by opposition parties to form a coalition without Netanyahu's Likud.
In response, Eisenkot set a 24-hour deadline for Netanyahu and Likud to reach an agreement and invited the caretaker prime minister to begin direct negotiations in Herzliya.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Nov 2026, 01:10:19 PM IST
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: Yashar-Likud talks to begin with security briefing at defence forces HQ
Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks LIVE: According to a statement from Eisenkot's Yashar party, cited by The Times of Israel, the meeting between party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin with a security briefing. The talks will be held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, instead of Herzliya, as initially planned.
- 29 Nov 2026, 01:02:12 PM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu offers to rotate Israel’s premiership, will let Eisenkot serve as first prime minister
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed a rotating premiership with his main rival Gadi Eisenkot, who would go first, with the latter expected to announce the formation of a new government within days.
Proposing a unity government in a social media post, Netanyahu said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term".
Read more here.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Nov 2026, 12:53:45 PM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Coalition negotiations face hurdles
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Eisenkot had initially been expected to form an alliance with parties opposed to Netanyahu. However, he later directed his centrist Yashar party to hold negotiations with Likud.
The former military chief, who entered politics, accused Netanyahu's party on Friday of deliberately delaying discussions to trigger fresh elections.
"Likud... has been unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table," Eisenkot said in a statement.
On Saturday, he also said Likud had failed to respond to a "detailed proposal" submitted earlier.
Eisenkot's camp remains divided over the possible composition of the coalition, particularly whether to work with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists or Likud.
Netanyahu's proposal for a rotating prime ministership also drew criticism from other opposition leaders.
Youssef Jabareen, head of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without formally joining it, said the public had already made its choice.
"The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go. It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this (upcoming) week."
Former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party Yair Lapid also criticised Netanyahu's offer, describing it as "yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement".
Yashar has so far reached coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. Together, the three parties have 36 lawmakers, well below the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel's 120-member parliament.
(With inputs from AFP)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Nov 2026, 12:48:01 PM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu's opponents reject unity offer
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu's proposal has drawn criticism from his political opponents, who have questioned his intentions and called for his removal from office.
Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without formally joining it, said the public had already decided against Netanyahu's government.
"The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go. It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this (upcoming) week," he said, reported AFP.
Former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party Yair Lapid also dismissed the offer, calling it "yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement".
- 29 Nov 2026, 12:46:53 PM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Eisenkot sets 24-hour deadline for ‘genuine’ talks, key coalition meeting with Netanyahu today
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Gadi Eisenkot are set to hold coalition talks on Sunday morning (local time) after the incumbent offered to step aside and allow his rival to serve as prime minister under a power-sharing arrangement.
The meeting, scheduled for 10am (1:30pm IST) at a hotel in the coastal city of Herzliya, comes amid efforts to form a government following inconclusive elections in late October. Neither of the two main political blocs secured a majority, leaving Eisenkot with the task of forming the next government.
Netanyahu's Likud party confirmed the meeting in a statement late on Saturday, reported by news agency AFP.
Read more here.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Nov 2026, 12:39:12 PM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Arab parties' support could influence government formation
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab-Israeli party Raam, made remarks on Saturday that could help his party become part of an Eisenkot-led coalition.
Abbas implicitly acknowledged Hamas as a "terror group", addressing a key condition set by Eisenkot for Raam's participation in a potential government.
He said his party would be willing to join such a coalition either when it is formed or at a later stage.
Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, Abbas referred to a bill supported by both Raam and the Joint List earlier in the week. The legislation seeks to establish a commission of inquiry into the security failures surrounding October 7, 2023, and described Hamas as a "terror group".
Abbas said the two Arab-majority parties had effectively acknowledged the designation by backing the bill.
He added that he had previously avoided making such a statement explicitly because of concerns that it could have repercussions within Israel's Arab community and affect relations with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
(With inputs from AFP)
- 29 Nov 2026, 11:50:25 AM IST
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu offers rotation deal, Eisenkot responds
Netanyahu- Eisenkot talks LIVE: Netanyahu, who has served as Israel's longest-serving prime minister, announced his willingness to consider a unity arrangement in a social media post on Saturday night.
"My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term".
Eisenkot responded by indicating that he was open to examining the proposal if Likud was serious about reaching an agreement.
In a statement, he said, "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours."
A day earlier, Eisenkot had pledged to announce a new government by the December 6 deadline. He also ruled out seeking the additional 14-day extension available to him.
(Inputs from AFP)
- {{^htLoading}}