Elon Musk says xAI will make kid-friendly app called ‘Baby Grok’

Elon Musk says his artificial intelligence startup will make an app dedicated to kid-friendly content and call it Baby Grok. Screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.(AFP)

The billionaire didn’t provide further details on Baby Grok in a post on X.

Earlier this month, xAI rolled out chatbot Grok 4 just months after releasing its previous iteration, underscoring the frenetic pace of AI development. The update also came after the bot shared multiple antisemitic comments on X that drew widespread condemnation.