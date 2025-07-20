Elon Musk says xAI will make kid-friendly app called ‘Baby Grok’

Elon Musk says his artificial intelligence startup will make an app dedicated to kid-friendly content and call it Baby Grok.
Elon Musk says his artificial intelligence startup will make an app dedicated to kid-friendly content and call it Baby Grok.
The billionaire didn’t provide further details on Baby Grok in a post on X.
Earlier this month, xAI rolled out chatbot Grok 4 just months after releasing its previous iteration, underscoring the frenetic pace of AI development. The update also came after the bot shared multiple antisemitic comments on X that drew widespread condemnation.