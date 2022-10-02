Home / World News / Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites over Hurricane Ian

Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites over Hurricane Ian

Published on Oct 02, 2022 03:10 AM IST

Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites over Hurricane Ian(Reuters file photo)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

October 02, 2022
