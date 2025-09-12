Ex-chief justice Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal Prime Minister

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki on Friday took oath as the country's interim prime minister, three days after KP Sharma Oli resigned after massive protests in the country. Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki speaks with the media in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Karki, the country's first woman chief justice, now has the mammoth task to lead the transition in the middle of a political crisis.

She took oath in the presence of Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday evening. President Paudel said the new caretaker government is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

The Himalayan nation plunged into chaos earlier this week after protestors, mostly youngsters, took to streets leading to an unprecedented violence that led to the fall of Oli's government.

At least 51 people were killed in the protests that began on Monday, September 8. Following the protest, Karki emerged as the leading candidate by many "Gen Z" representatives, who have led the protests.

After Friday's ceremony, Karki is expected to form a small cabinet and call its meeting where she is likely to recommend the dissolution of the Parliament, PTI reported quoting sources.

Earlier on Friday, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Devaraj Ghimire and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal called for resolving the ongoing political deadlock "within the framework of the Constitution."

