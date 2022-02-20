Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Reuters | , Donetsk
Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.
