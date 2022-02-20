Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine
world news

Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.
Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Reuters | , Donetsk

Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

 

Topics
ukraine russia
