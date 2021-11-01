Facebook rebranding: WhatsApp, Instagram now show 'from Meta' for beta users

Facebook has begun its rebranding for all its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to reveal its new name --Meta. The change has been spotted by beta users of Whatsapp and Instagram who have noticed the change on the starting page of the apps that now reads “from Meta”.

A WhatsApp beta tracker on Twitter called WABetaInfo on Sunday announced, “WhatsApp from Meta is now available for beta testers”. The tracker also shared a screenshot of the new splash screen that earlier used to read: “WhatsApp from Facebook”.

Screengrab shared by WABetaInfo on blog.(Twitter)

Similarly, beta users of Instagram also shared that their landing page has been replaced with the new name and reads: “Instagram from Meta”.

Screengrab of the new update for Instagram beta users.

The new update is still not reflecting for all beta users and is expected to show up on all devices in the coming few days.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant last week announced that it will now be called ‘Meta’ in an effort to transform from the traditional social media format and encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future -- what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

The announcement was made amid an array of heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny Facebook had been facing in several parts of the world, including India, as a consequence of the revelations in the Facebook Papers. However, Zuckerberg said that the name change was decided as ‘Facebook’ no longer justified everything the company does.

Notably, Facebook has monopolised the social media world to include popular platforms like Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

