Home / World News / Facebook rebranding: WhatsApp, Instagram now show 'from Meta' for beta users
world news

Facebook rebranding: WhatsApp, Instagram now show 'from Meta' for beta users

  • Facebook, which was rebranded as 'Meta' last week, has started updating the name on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp for beta users.
&nbsp;Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook,(REUTERS)
 Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook,(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Facebook has begun its rebranding for all its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to reveal its new name --Meta. The change has been spotted by beta users of Whatsapp and Instagram who have noticed the change on the starting page of the apps that now reads “from Meta”.

A WhatsApp beta tracker on Twitter called WABetaInfo on Sunday announced, “WhatsApp from Meta is now available for beta testers”. The tracker also shared a screenshot of the new splash screen that earlier used to read: “WhatsApp from Facebook”.

Screengrab shared by WABetaInfo on blog.(Twitter)
Screengrab shared by WABetaInfo on blog.(Twitter)

Similarly, beta users of Instagram also shared that their landing page has been replaced with the new name and reads: “Instagram from Meta”.

Screengrab of the new update for Instagram beta users.
Screengrab of the new update for Instagram beta users.

The new update is still not reflecting for all beta users and is expected to show up on all devices in the coming few days.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant last week announced that it will now be called ‘Meta’ in an effort to transform from the traditional social media format and encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future -- what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

The announcement was made amid an array of heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny Facebook had been facing in several parts of the world, including India, as a consequence of the revelations in the Facebook Papers. However, Zuckerberg said that the name change was decided as ‘Facebook’ no longer justified everything the company does.

Notably, Facebook has monopolised the social media world to include popular platforms like Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook meta
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out