FDA panel rejects booster proposal

An influential advisory panel in the US rejected a plan on Friday to offer the Pfizer vaccine’s booster shots against Covid-19 to most Americans, dealing a blow to President Joe Biden’s efforts to shore up people’s protection amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The vote by the committee of outside experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was 16-2, with members expressing frustration that Pfizer provided little data on the safety of extra doses. Many also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters.

The panel, however, voted in favour of authorising Pfizer vaccine boosters for everyone aged 65 and above, as well as for people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.

The decisions came after a day-long meeting full of data presentations and at times charged debate that was convened by the FDA.

“I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent of the FDA,” said Archana Chatterjee, dean of Chicago Medical School.

UNGA: Spotlight on NYC’s Covid vaccine mandates

Some 100 world leaders will descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) despite Covid-19 concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems - starting with the pandemic.

Much of the focus at the UNGA will be on the subject of coronavirus vaccine mandates that were recently declared by New York City. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has kicked up a firestorm by saying he will attend it even though he’s unvaccinated against Covid-19 - something that could violate the city’s vaccine mandates.

In Melbourne on Saturday, several police officers were wounded and hundreds of protesters were arrested in Australia’s second most populous city at violent clashes during an anti-lockdown march.