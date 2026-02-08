‘Feels like Pakistan': Row over ‘Islamisation’ comment by US Congressman with Indian-origin wife
An American lawmaker has alleged there's ongoing "Islamisation" of areas in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there “feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas”.
"I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area," Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America's Voice on Friday. "And you’re seeing our our communities, our culture, the place that that we know and love here being fundamentally transformed. And my constituents and are concerned and I’m concerned.”
The lawmaker, who belongs to the conservative Republican Party of President Donald Trump, said his constituents are “hearing about” mosques that are “popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations”.
"We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That's a problem," he added, “That’s a problem.”
He further alleged in a social media post that there's “mass Islamic migration” happening, which is “killing the America we know and love”.
He did not offer data of other evidence as such, prompting replies to his post that said he was making the remarks “to make his Indian wife happy”.
Brandon Gill's wife Danielle D’Souza Gill is of Indian origin, the daughter of Indian-American commentator and Trump ally Dinesh D’Souza.
“Dude is so used to living in New Delhi that it is now second nature for him to hate Pakistan,” said an X user. :Name checking Pakistan specifically to keep the Indian wife happy," said another.
Other replies and reshares said Danielle has also made comments about Muslims in the past.
The husband-wife were embroiled in a row some months ago over their allegedly communal comments about Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani when he was fighting the New York City mayor election that he went on to win.
That controversy started when an X user shared a video of Zohran Mamdani eating rice with his hands, which Brandon Gill reshared and wrote: “Civilized people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”
Danielle D'Souza Gill supported her husband’s remark: “I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork.”
Several X users then pointed out that Danielle D'Souza Gill is of Indian origin herself, and should know it’s a common practice in many South Asian countries to eat with hands.
She then brought in religion.
“I was born in America. I’m a Christian MAGA patriot. My father’s extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” she wrote, deploying the last line apparently in the style of Donald Trump.
Brandon Gill represents Texas' 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. He was elected to Congress in 2024 and says he focuses on "securing the border, protecting life, eradicating government waste, and restoring America's economic strength”.
