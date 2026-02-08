‘Feels like Pakistan': Row over ‘Islamisation’ comment by US Congressman with Indian-origin wife

An American lawmaker has alleged there's ongoing "Islamisation" of areas in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there “feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas”. (From right) US Congressman Brandon Gill with his wife Danielle and his parents-in-law, who are of Indian origin. (X/@karthikfortexas)

"I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area," Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America's Voice on Friday. "And you’re seeing our our communities, our culture, the place that that we know and love here being fundamentally transformed. And my constituents and are concerned and I’m concerned.”

The lawmaker, who belongs to the conservative Republican Party of President Donald Trump, said his constituents are “hearing about” mosques that are “popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations”.

"We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That's a problem," he added, “That’s a problem.”

He further alleged in a social media post that there's “mass Islamic migration” happening, which is “killing the America we know and love”.

He did not offer data of other evidence as such, prompting replies to his post that said he was making the remarks “to make his Indian wife happy”.