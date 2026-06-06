Mojtaba Khamenei's aide has a ‘test’ for Trump amid war with US: ‘First time Iran has won’

Iran views the current US’ war to be its ‘first’ military victory in the Islamic Republic's 47-year-old history, a senior Iranian official has said. The outcome has fundamentally altered Tehran's position in peace negotiations with the United States, he says, presenting Donald Trump with a ‘test’. Track live updates on the war 'The ball is in Trump's court', Iran said. ( AFP)

“This is the first time Iran has emerged victorious in wars, while in previous wars Iran has always been defeated,” Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN.

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Negotiations between the two countries remain stalled as a fragile ceasefire holds the region by a string. A final peace deal now rests on the Donald Trump administration releasing $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

Tehran is reportedly seeking the release of $12 billion in blocked funds once an interim pact is signed, and another $12 billion in a second phase. According to Rezaei, unlocking this money would show that Washington was ready to pursue an agreement.

“The negotiations are at a deadlock and Trump must break this deadlock,” Rezaei told CNN. “The ball is in Trump’s court. If he (Trump) wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust that Iran wants to have with Trump – this is a test that America must pass and the path will be opened,” he said. “This is our own money, not America’s money.”

Will bomb US bases again if war starts, says Iran Rezaei also said that any renewed bombings would expand well beyond the Persian Gulf. “We will give another dimension to the war by attacking these other American bases that we have been attacking so far,” he said.

He said a future war could spread from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

“The possibility of war is low,” he added, but should talks fail and the United States was to attack again, Rezaei said Iran was prepared. “Then the world will understand Iran’s true capabilities, because our land power is many times greater than our missiles,” he said.

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Mojtaba will ‘not’ meet Trump The senior adviser also dismissed the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Mojtaba Khameneiafter recent comments by the US president that he would be “honoured” to meet the Iranian leader.

“This will not happen, right now we are in the first stage of negotiations and Trump has brought the negotiations to a standstill. This will not happen,” Rezaei said.

Iran and Oman will manage Hormuz Rezaei repeated Iran's claim that it shares sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz with Oman and said the two countries should jointly manage the strategic waterway. He said Iran should not bear the costs of maintaining the route alone and suggested ships could be charged maintenance fees.

He also cast doubt on the future of any nuclear deal with Trump, citing Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 agreement and an “ambiguous” approach to negotiations.