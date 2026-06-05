US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump warns Iran troop killings are 'good reason' to restart war; Israel-Lebanon renew ceasefire
US-Iran war news LIVE: Donald Trump criticised the House of Representatives over what he called a "meaningless vote" aimed at forcing him to end the Iran war and attacked four Republican lawmakers for backing what he described as an "unpatriotic thing."
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart the war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there.”...Read More
Trump also criticised the House of Representatives over what he called a "meaningless vote" aimed at forcing him to end the Iran war and attacked four Republican lawmakers for backing what he described as an "unpatriotic thing."
Israel-Lebanon war
Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire, with the two sides aiming to continue talks later this month toward a comprehensive peace deal.
The US-brokered agreement, announced in a joint statement by the US, Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday, comes after Israeli forces carried out their deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter century.
However, the deal contains several contentious provisions, including the creation of "pilot" security zones inside Lebanon from which the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group would be barred, as well as a clause calling for the group's eventual disbandment.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that the agreement is the "last chance to enter a final and comprehensive ceasefire." A US-brokered deal reached in November 2024 to end fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, triggered by the war in Gaza, had failed to hold.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli strikes kill at least 10 in Gaza amid focus on Lebanon conflict
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians on Thursday, according to local hospitals, even as international attention remained focused on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Shifa Hospital said it received the bodies of nine people killed in at least four separate overnight strikes in Gaza City. The victims included two women and two children.
Later on Thursday, another strike in Gaza City killed at least one person and injured another, according to the Red Crescent-run Saraya Field Hospital.
US-Iran war news LIVE: UN watchdog unable to inspect Iran nuclear sites hit in war
US-Iran war news LIVE: The UN nuclear watchdog has been unable to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities affected by last June's war, according to a confidential report circulated to member states and reviewed by The Associated Press.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it could not determine the current size, composition or location of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, nor confirm whether Tehran had suspended enrichment-related activities.
Warning that it was unable to carry out its responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty safeguards agreement, the IAEA said it was "indispensable and urgent" for Iran to fulfil its obligations under the treaty.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil steadies as US-Iran peace hopes offset Israel-Lebanon ceasefire uncertainty
US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices steadied on Friday after posting their first decline of the week, with optimism over US-Iran peace talks offset by lingering uncertainty over a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
Brent crude traded near $95 a barrel after dropping 2.8% on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate hovered below $93. US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing well, even as Tehran-backed Hezbollah rejected a US-brokered ceasefire proposal between Israel and Lebanon.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump calls House vote to curb Iran war powers 'meaningless', slams four Republicans
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump criticised the House of Representatives over what he called a "meaningless vote" aimed at limiting his authority in the Iran war and lashed out at four Republican lawmakers for supporting what he described as an "unpatriotic thing."