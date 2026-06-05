US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump warns Iran troop killings are 'good reason' to restart war; Israel-Lebanon renew ceasefire

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US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump during a coal announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart the war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there.” Trump also criticised the House of Representatives over what he called a "meaningless vote" aimed at forcing him to end the Iran war and attacked four Republican lawmakers for backing what he described as an "unpatriotic thing." Israel-Lebanon war Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire, with the two sides aiming to continue talks later this month toward a comprehensive peace deal. The US-brokered agreement, announced in a joint statement by the US, Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday, comes after Israeli forces carried out their deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter century. However, the deal contains several contentious provisions, including the creation of "pilot" security zones inside Lebanon from which the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group would be barred, as well as a clause calling for the group's eventual disbandment. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that the agreement is the "last chance to enter a final and comprehensive ceasefire." A US-brokered deal reached in November 2024 to end fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, triggered by the war in Gaza, had failed to hold. ...Read More

Trump also criticised the House of Representatives over what he called a "meaningless vote" aimed at forcing him to end the Iran war and attacked four Republican lawmakers for backing what he described as an "unpatriotic thing." Israel-Lebanon war Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire, with the two sides aiming to continue talks later this month toward a comprehensive peace deal. The US-brokered agreement, announced in a joint statement by the US, Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday, comes after Israeli forces carried out their deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter century. However, the deal contains several contentious provisions, including the creation of "pilot" security zones inside Lebanon from which the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group would be barred, as well as a clause calling for the group's eventual disbandment. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that the agreement is the "last chance to enter a final and comprehensive ceasefire." A US-brokered deal reached in November 2024 to end fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, triggered by the war in Gaza, had failed to hold.