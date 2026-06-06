US-Iran war LIVE: CENTCOM says it shot down Iranian drones launched towards Hormuz, stuck coastal radar sites

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US-Iran war LIVE: Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US military said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and then struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response, raising the risk to a shaky ceasefire as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran. "The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," US Central Command said on social media. The military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking and posed political problems for President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. US Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, "to defend against further attacks." It was the latest in a back-and-forth of attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend it. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield. The US-Iran peace deal Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well." "We're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin. "The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago." Trump increasingly appears to be boxed in on a conflict that has settled into a holding pattern. US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. But Trump has called for unspecified changes, and Iranian officials have shown no public signs of approving the deal. Asked on Friday why it was taking so long, Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" it was because "it's a very hard thing for them," citing their "great independence" and the fact that "they're strong, they're proud." Iran cleared for the FIFA World Cup in the US Members of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been granted visas to the United States, US officials quoted by the Associated Press said on Friday, clearing them to enter the United States from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, ahead of their first two matches near Los Angeles this month. The team's participation in the World Cup has been complicated by Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Problems with processing visas had earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, on Mexico’s border with California. One US official said all players on the Iranian team were approved for visas and were in the process of receiving them. A second official said visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff. The second official could not say if any Iranian applicants had been denied. A third official said athletes and “necessary support staff” had been issued visas, but suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas “under false pretences.” ...Read More

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," US Central Command said on social media. The military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking and posed political problems for President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. US Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, "to defend against further attacks." It was the latest in a back-and-forth of attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend it. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield. The US-Iran peace deal Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well." "We're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin. "The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago." Trump increasingly appears to be boxed in on a conflict that has settled into a holding pattern. US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. But Trump has called for unspecified changes, and Iranian officials have shown no public signs of approving the deal. Asked on Friday why it was taking so long, Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" it was because "it's a very hard thing for them," citing their "great independence" and the fact that "they're strong, they're proud." Iran cleared for the FIFA World Cup in the US Members of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been granted visas to the United States, US officials quoted by the Associated Press said on Friday, clearing them to enter the United States from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, ahead of their first two matches near Los Angeles this month. The team's participation in the World Cup has been complicated by Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Problems with processing visas had earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, on Mexico’s border with California. One US official said all players on the Iranian team were approved for visas and were in the process of receiving them. A second official said visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff. The second official could not say if any Iranian applicants had been denied. A third official said athletes and “necessary support staff” had been issued visas, but suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas “under false pretences.”