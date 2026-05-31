Trump seeks changes in proposed deal with Iran, wants tougher conditions on Strait of Hormuz, nuclear material: Report

US President Donald Trump has asked for several changes to the proposed deal prepared by his envoys with Iranian counterparts during a meeting on Friday, multiple reports said on Saturday. US President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for an executive order on mail ballots in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

Trump held a meeting with his national security team in the Situation Room on Friday. Though the meeting lasted for two hours, there was no immediate details of what unfolded during the meeting.

Officials familiar with the development said Trump called for changes to toughen the terms of the deal and the new framework has been sent back to Iran, The New York Times reported.

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Though Times stopped short of elaborating on the proposed changes, Axios reported that the amended parts involved tougher conditions on enriched uranium and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform sharing the details of the meeting, saying the two countries are close to a peace deal to end the conflict and that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted. Iran rubbished the US claims saying negotiations were still underway on the ceasefire deal and no final understanding was reached.

What unfolded during Situation Room meeting? Trump is keen to strike an early deal with Iran and expects to finalise it soon, but several key points still remain to be discussed.

Iran's enriched uranium remains one of the contesting points of conflict. Trump has asked his team to change the clauses around Tehran's nuclear program.

"It's more specifics about how the US gets the material and the timing," Axios cited a senior US official as saying.

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The report said that Trump also wants amendment to the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The new tweaks could prolong negotiations between the parties for days before a decision is reached as the Iranian side is expected to respond in around three days.

What has Trump said on peace deal? Trump has maintained that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards, however, underlining that military action remains a viable option if talks fail.

"We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

On Hormuz Strait, he said that the narrow waterway would be opened immediately as soon as the peace deal is signed.

"We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that," he said.

The two countries have reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire for 60 days even as the two sides negotiate deal to permanently end the war.