Iran war news LIVE: Trump shares cryptic post as US prohibits deals with Tehran to cross Strait of Hormuz
Iran war news LIVE: Adding to the confrontational tone of the post by US President Donald Trump, the striking visual artwork carried the explicit caption: "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED."
- 35 Mins agoIran tightens grip on crucial Strait of Hormuz transit
- 44 Mins agoStill no word on Trump's decision
- 52 Mins agoIran unveils fast attack boat capable of launching cruise missiles
- 59 Mins agoUS says deals with Iran for safe Hormuz transit are prohibited
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump shared a highly stylised, artificial intelligence-generated image of himself on social media, showing a digitally fabricated portrait depicting him wearing an elaborate military uniform while pointing directly ahead. Adding to the confrontational tone of the post was a cryptic caption that read, 'YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED.'...Read More
In the background of the dramatic graphic, multiple fighter jets streak across the sky above his head, while several US-flagged warships cut through rough seas.
The post shared on Saturday (local time) comes as geopolitics in West Asia reach a critical juncture, and no long-term peace between Iran and the United States seems to be in sight.
US' Hormuz prohibition
The US affirmed that deals with Iran to safely sail through the Strait of Hormuz — even those which don’t involve paying a toll — aren’t allowed, as the conflict between the two nations grinds on.
“Regardless of whether a payment is made, US persons are prohibited from receiving services from the Government of Iran, including services related to a guarantee of safe passage,” the US Treasury said in an updated statement dated May 29.
Shipping through Hormuz — the vital waterway that connects energy infrastructure inside the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world — has slowed to a trickle since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, sending the price of oil soaring. The White House has sent conflicting messages on the prospects for a deal with Iran, a pattern that continued on Friday.
Iran created a new entity called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to “collect tolls and extort vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” Treasury said in the statement. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated the PGSA “pursuant to our counterterrorism authorities,” and warned that having dealings with it carries sanctions risks.
Pete Hegseth's warning to Iran
Addressing a defence summit in Singapore on Saturday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth underscored Washington's operational preparedness, asserting that the US was "more than capable" of restarting the war if required. He further affirmed that "our stockpiles are more than suited for that".
To provide immediate operational backing for Hegseth's statements, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reinforced the message through a public post on X.
The command confirmed that American military assets "remain present and vigilant across the region".
These hardline warnings emerged amid conflicting signals about a potential diplomatic breakthrough.
Mixed signals about peace deal
While the White House has signalled that President Trump is currently assessing a tentative framework, Iranian authorities have firmly countered that the ongoing discussions have not yet produced a final deal.
Even though a fragile ceasefire negotiated in April has generally been maintained, underlying hostilities continue to flare across the region.
Highlighting this volatility, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that domestic air defence networks successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday.
The agency characterised the asset as one "belonging to the US-Zionist aggressor enemy".
The Israel-Lebanon situation
Simultaneously, parallel diplomatic tracks are being aggressively pursued with negotiators expanding their focus to the overlapping conflict in Lebanon.
Tehran has rigidly insisted that ceasefire in Lebanon must be a precondition to any overarching settlement with Washington.
This diplomatic manoeuvring is unfolding alongside active ground developments, as Israeli forces continue their territorial advance into southern Lebanon.
This push persisted even as military delegations representing both Israel and Lebanon convened for direct discussions at the Pentagon on Friday.
In defining the path forward, US President Trump has explicitly outlined several non-negotiable benchmarks for a binding accord.
Trump's non-negotiables and Iran's denial
These include ironclad guarantees that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, alongside the immediate and full reopening of the economically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran, conversely, has flatly dismissed what it perceives as an American attempt to unilaterally impose dictates.
In a critique of the diplomatic tone, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the Islamic Republic "said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago".
While openly acknowledging that bilateral communications continue between the adversarial nations, Baqaei explicitly stated that "no final agreement has been reached".
Compounding this diplomatic gridlock, the Tasnim news agency reported that the highly restrictive US maritime blockade remains fully operational at sea.
The agency documented that vessels attempting to navigate the strategic strait are systematically "receiving warnings from CENTCOM to stop and not cross the blockade line".
Iran war news LIVE: Iran tightens grip on crucial Strait of Hormuz transit
Iran has reasserted its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that both mercantile and naval vessels must strictly adhere to shipping protocols in the crucial maritime corridor or face potential repercussions.
According to a statement carried by Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The military command went on to emphasise that "all ships, commercial vessels, and tankers are only required to travel through the designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic."
Tehran additionally cautioned international naval contingents deployed in the region, asserting that any disruption to shipping administration or vessel traffic would trigger a swift countermeasure.
Iran war news LIVE: Still no word on Trump's decision
US President Donald Trump met with his advisers on Friday at the White House in the Situation Room, which is the room where the president tends to make the biggest wartime decisions.
He was there, and then he left. And there’s still really no word on why he did not make a decision on this framework for potentially extending the ceasefire.
Iran war news LIVE: Iran unveils fast attack boat capable of launching cruise missiles
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the military has unveiled its newest naval attack craft, named “27 Rajab”, during a ceremony in Tehran’s Enqelab Square.
The agency said the vessel can achieve speeds of up to 100 knots (185km per hour) and is equipped to launch long-range cruise missiles.
It described the deployment as a new symbol of Iran’s maritime military capabilities.
Iran war news LIVE: US says deals with Iran for safe Hormuz transit are prohibited
The US affirmed that deals with Iran to safely sail through the Strait of Hormuz — even those which don’t involve paying a toll — aren’t allowed, as the conflict between the two nations grinds on.
“Regardless of whether a payment is made, US persons are prohibited from receiving services from the Government of Iran, including services related to a guarantee of safe passage,” the US Treasury said in an updated statement dated May 29.
Shipping through Hormuz — the vital waterway that connects energy infrastructure inside the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world — has slowed to a trickle since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, sending the price of oil soaring. The White House has sent conflicting messages on the prospects for a deal with Iran, a pattern that continued on Friday.
Iran created a new entity called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to “collect tolls and extort vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” Treasury said in the statement. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated the PGSA “pursuant to our counterterrorism authorities,” and warned that having dealings with it carries sanctions risks.