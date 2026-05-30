‘Say Hello to your wives’: Trump's big claim on Strait of Hormuz over peace deal, Iran's rebuttal

The United States and Iran are close to a peace deal to end the conflict in West Asia, even as the two sides negotiates and bargain over the nitty-gritty of the deal. US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted and a decision on an agreement with Iran would be taken soon.

However, Iran countered the US claim saying the negotiations for the ceasefire deal continue and no final understanding has been reached.

The two countries have reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire for 60 days even as they negotiate deal to permanently end the war.

Trump's big claim on Hormuz, Iran's nuclear facilities On Friday, Trump said he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran and that he would meet in White House to make a "final determination" on the proposal.

A White House official said the meeting lasted about two hours, but did not address whether Trump had made a decision.

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In a social media post, Trump said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines, if any, will be terminated," Trump said.

"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!" he added.

A White House official told AFP that Trump will only make a peace deal with Iran if it meets all of his conditions. The announcement comes after the two-hour meeting in the White House Situation Room. However, the US side did not reach a decision, according to reports.

Iran rejects Trump's statement The Iranian side was quick to reject Trump's statements. Iranian state media said the negotiations on the ceasefire deal is still on, adding that no final understanding has been reached.

"Tehran has said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago. None of the Western parties can use the language of 'must' when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran. We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told Press TV.

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Baghaei called the US maritime measures as "illegal from the start," adding that they violated the ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

"We have to see in practice whether they will actually follow through on their words or if this is just a propaganda claim," he added.

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said that Iran has "no trust in guarantees or words" of the US and that the actions will only decide the fate of the ceasefire agreement.