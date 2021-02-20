IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
world news

Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway

Florida Republicans' push to change voting laws shows how deep false claims about mass voter fraud spread by Trump have burrowed into Republicans' belief system.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Tallahassee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Florida was a model citizen when it came to elections in 2020. The state showed off its years of voting reforms. Even as Donald Trump railed against voting systems elsewhere, he praised Florida and urged his supporters to trust its vote-by-mail system. And, indeed, results were reported quickly and accurately. Turnout soared.

It was all overseen by GOP officials. And Trump won, continuing Republicans' growing dominance in the state.

Yet three months later, Florida Republicans have set out to overhaul the state's voting system anyway. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail. To explain the efforts, Florida Republicans point not to evidence of problems but to the potential for voter fraud and suspicion about the process.

“We want everyone to vote, but we don't want anyone to cheat," DeSantis said Friday.

Florida Republicans' push to change voting laws shows how deep false claims about mass voter fraud spread by Trump have burrowed into Republicans' belief system. The party is now stampeding to solve a problem that most nonpartisan experts and courts say does not exist. Their efforts are threatening to dismantle years of bipartisan moves to boost voting in several states, including places where the GOP has thrived under the current system.

And it would result in making it more difficult to vote.

“We cannot comprehend where they're coming from,” said Anjenys Gonzalez-Eilert of Florida Common Cause, noting the GOP has long been a supporter and beneficiary of mail voting in the state.

Similar efforts are being repeated across the country. State Republican lawmakers in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania have introduced voting bills, many aimed at curbing mail voting.

The legislation reflects Republicans' widespread belief that new rules making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic largely benefited Democrats and caused “irregularities.” Although there were no signs of widespread irregularities, they often point to vote totals tilted in Democrat Joe Biden's favor as mail ballots were counted days after Election Day — a pattern that was new to many states but not a sign of fraud.

But that was not an issue in Florida. It has long allowed its election offices to start the laborious process of preparing mail ballots for counting — removing them from their envelopes and verifying voters' signatures well before Election Day. While ballot counts in many states new to mail voting dragged on for days, Florida's count was quick and efficient.

There was no evidence of fraud in Florida. Of the roughly 50 legal cases Trump and his allies brought challenging the election, none were filed in Florida. (Even in those states where Trump claimed there was fraud and tried to overturn the election, dozens of courts rejected his legal claims and no significant cases were proved.)

Florida officials take pride in their recent record. Ever since the drama of the 2000 presidential election recount — when “hanging chads” turned the state into a national joke — the state has worked to shed its image as the exemplar for elections gone wrong.

Election officers have worked to shore up trust in the state's election system — by changing how ballots are designed, modernizing vote-counting equipment and investing millions of dollars to protect against cyberthreats.

Even DeSantis took credit for November's performance.

“We did it right," he said Friday before supporters in West Palm Beach.

Still, he argued for tightening voting laws. His proposal includes restricting the use of drop boxes where voters can deposit mail ballots and preventing other people from dropping off voters' ballots, a practice many label “ballot harvesting.”

DeSantis also seemed to endorse the Republican bill that would make mail balloting harder by requiring voters to request a mail ballot every year, rather than allow them to make one request that stands for two years' worth of elections.

The proposal is notable because for years Republicans dominated vote by mail in Florida, and it was embraced by the state's many older voters. It helped the GOP cement a durable statehouse majority and narrowly win state-wide races.

But the Republicans in Florida lost that edge last year. Trump railed against mail voting, and GOP voters' trust in the system sank, according to polls.

In Florida, his complaints alarmed state Republicans, and Trump sent out tweets stating that in Florida, where he voted by mail, the system was “Safe and Secure, Tried and True.”

In the end, Democrats in the state outvoted Republicans by mail for the first time in years as a record 4.9 million Floridians voted by mail. Democrats cast 680,000 more mail ballots than Republicans did.

The new bill would essentially wipe those new Democratic voters from the rolls ahead of 2022, when DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio lead the list of incumbent Republicans up for re-election.

"Republicans used to have the advantage, and now it's the Democrats who have the advantage. So now it's time to make a change," said campaign strategist Mac Stipanovich, a former Republican.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida donald trump ron desantis joe biden
Close
In this image taken from video footage run on February 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, PLA regimental commander Qi Fabao (left) talks with members of the Indian military as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, on June 15, 2020. (AP)
In this image taken from video footage run on February 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, PLA regimental commander Qi Fabao (left) talks with members of the Indian military as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, on June 15, 2020. (AP)
world news

Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Thousands of abusive messages targeted the Indian embassy’s Weibo account since information about four soldiers being killed in the Galwan Valley clash was published in the PLA Daily newspaper on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Annalisa Malara, the doctor who diagnosed the first Italian patient with Covid-19, along with Dr. Ricevuti at San Matteo Hospital in Pavia REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo(REUTERS)
Annalisa Malara, the doctor who diagnosed the first Italian patient with Covid-19, along with Dr. Ricevuti at San Matteo Hospital in Pavia REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo(REUTERS)
world news

Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first Covid-19 lockdown

Reuters, Codogno
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Codogno, a town of 15,000 residents, became the "capital" of the first "red zone" in Europe to be locked down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the coronavirus pandemic, Suga said he has had an unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people since assuming his post in September.(AP)
On the coronavirus pandemic, Suga said he has had an unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people since assuming his post in September.(AP)
world news

Suga expresses concern over China's dominance in East and South China sea at G7

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:07 PM IST
It was the first G7 meeting that included Suga, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Rouhani said the West has no way except reaching an agreement with Tehran for restoring 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday on wheels - cars, motorcycles, bicycles - instead of traditional rallies and marches because of the region's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)(AP)
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Rouhani said the West has no way except reaching an agreement with Tehran for restoring 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday on wheels - cars, motorcycles, bicycles - instead of traditional rallies and marches because of the region's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)(AP)
world news

Tehran confident about lifting of US sanctions despite wrangling: Iran spokesman

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Iran insists that the US must first lift former president Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the slander case, Navalny is accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.(AP)
In the slander case, Navalny is accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.(AP)
world news

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A makeshift memorial to honor Mya Thwet Thwet Khine is displayed by anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's two largest cities on Saturday paid tribute to the young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally against the military takeover. (AP Photo)(AP)
A makeshift memorial to honor Mya Thwet Thwet Khine is displayed by anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's two largest cities on Saturday paid tribute to the young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally against the military takeover. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:14 PM IST
An impromptu memorial created under an elevated roadway in Yangon attracted around 1,000 protesters. A wreath of bright yellow flowers was hung beneath a photograph of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, who was shot in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ted Cruz is under further attack for traveling to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)(AP)
Ted Cruz is under further attack for traveling to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)(AP)
world news

Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
READ FULL STORY
Close
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in plane crash in Alabama

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The lieutenant was learning manoeuvring and other skills in the US Air Force curriculum to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
world news

Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway

PTI, Tallahassee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Florida Republicans' push to change voting laws shows how deep false claims about mass voter fraud spread by Trump have burrowed into Republicans' belief system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
world news

France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise

ANI, Paris
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The website Naval News reported that the ships would cross the South China Sea twice and take part in a combined exercise with the Japanese and US militaries in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
world news

Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Earlier, a Moscow court had sent Navalny to prison for more than two-and-a-half years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.(Reuters)
AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.(Reuters)
world news

AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people

ANI, Tokyo, Japan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Doses for 40 million people will be produced at the facilities of the JCR Pharmaceuticals company in the prefecture of Hyogo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
world news

Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The power outage left the people of the state shivering in cold without heat or water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
world news

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The proposed resolution reiterates the council's demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
world news

US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The new study also reflects broader campaigns within the Defense Department and the Biden administration to root out extremism and racism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP