US woman sues mac and cheese makers because… it doesn't cook in 3.5 minutes

Florida woman Amanda Ramirez sued makers of Velveeta Shells and Cheese, claiming the dish takes too long to make. The Kraft Company markets its microwaveable cups as "ready in 3.5 minutes" but Amanda Ramirez said that it takes longer to make it.

The $5 million lawsuit claims the time advertised does not include preparation time- opening the lid and sauce pouch, before adding water and stirring.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company called the lawsuit as "frivolous".

"We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint," a company spokesperson told BBC.

Amanda Ramirez filed the lawsuit in a Florida court last month as her lawyers claimed that she paid more than she would have had she known the truth. The lawsuit also asks the company to "cease deceptive advertising" and "be made to engage in a corrective advertising campaign".

Earlier this year, a New York man filed a lawsuit against McDonald's alleging their advertisements made their burgers look much bigger than they actually were. The lawsuit claimed that the burgers in the marketing were at least 15% larger than they were in real life.

