Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after this post

After making antisemitic comments and praising Hitler on Thursday, Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter. The account for Kanye West, read as "account suspended".

Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier said it would be suspended after a post on the rapper's account showed an image that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David. It was then blocked by Twitter for violating its rules.

Elon Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was "for incitement to violence."

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Elon Musk tweeted.

The length of the suspension was not immediately clear.

Kanye West's suspension comes around a month after the multibillionaire Elon Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist," bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier Thursday, Kanye West sat down for an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he made antisemitic comments, referred to “the Jewish media,” and said “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

