Home / World News / Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after this post

Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after this post

world news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Kanye West Account Suspended: Elon Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was "for incitement to violence."

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

After making antisemitic comments and praising Hitler on Thursday, Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter. The account for Kanye West, read as "account suspended".

Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier said it would be suspended after a post on the rapper's account showed an image that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David. It was then blocked by Twitter for violating its rules.

Elon Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was "for incitement to violence."

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Read more: Musk's company Neuralink aims to soon test brain implant in people

The length of the suspension was not immediately clear.

Kanye West's suspension comes around a month after the multibillionaire Elon Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist," bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier Thursday, Kanye West sat down for an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he made antisemitic comments, referred to “the Jewish media,” and said “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
elon musk kanye west
elon musk kanye west

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out