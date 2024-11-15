FGN16 COP29-SWAMINATHAN INTERVIEW Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** Almost everyone in India vulnerable to climate change impacts; need for concerted efforts: Dr Swaminathan at COP29

Baku: Almost everyone in India is now vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said, underscoring the urgent need for cross-ministerial and international collaboration to address its effects on health, gender and economic stability in the country. ****

FGN18 COP29-GENDER REPORT

**** Despite progress in gender-focused policies, fragmented response in India limits support for women as climate leaders: Report

Baku: Despite progress in gender-focused policies, India’s climate response remains fragmented, and its national climate policy still lacks a consolidated, gender-responsive climate finance strategy that could more comprehensively support women as climate leaders, according to a new report. ****

FGN14 US-TRUMP-RUSSIA-UKRAINE

**** Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has said his administration will focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as he lamented the killing of people in the conflict. ****

FGN12 US-TRUMP-INDIA-OFFICIAL

**** Trump will pick up from where he left off with India, says his former admin official

Washington: US president-elect Donald Trump, who enjoys very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to build on the progress made during his first term and continue strengthening ties with India, his South Asia point-person at the White House during his first term has said. ****

FGN7 US-TRUMP-3RDLD TRANSITION

**** Trump picks Robert F Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, Doug Collins to run Veterans Affairs

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced his decision to nominate former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services. ****

FGN45 LANKA-ELECTION-3RDLD RESULT

**** Sri Lankan president’s NPP gets two-thirds majority in parliament, makes history in Tamil-dominated Jaffna

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday swept the parliamentary elections by winning a two-thirds majority, and also dominating the Jaffna electoral district – the heartland of the nation’s Tamil minority. ****

FGN42 UK-DIWALI-STARMER

**** Downing Street apologises for menu ‘mistake’ at Diwali reception

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office on Friday apologised for a “mistake” in the organisation of its Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street after some British Hindus objected to non-vegetarian food and alcohol being served at the gathering. ****

FGN48 CHINA-RUSSIA-FIGHTER JETS

**** New gen Russian fighter jet Su-57 makes waves at China’s air show

Beijing: Russia’s Su-57 fifth generation fighter jet stole the limelight at China's high-profile international air show at Zhuhai city, where the Chinese military displayed an array of its new fighters and drones. ****

FGN43 NEPAL-INDIA-BANGLA-POWER

**** Nepal exports 40 MW power to Bangladesh for first time

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday, for the first time, exported 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line, as per a tripartite agreement. ****

PY PY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.