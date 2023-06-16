‘Food for everyone!’: Donald Trump accused of walking away after promising to pay for people's meals at Miami restaurant

Former President Donald Trump reportedly left other people to pay for his bill after promising “food for everyone” at a Cuban restaurant in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, after his federal arraignment. The 77-year-old stopped at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana for ‘happy birthday’ wishes, prayers and food for his staff. “Food for everyone,” Donald shouted to the crowd gathered in the restaurant. Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

However, an anonymous source later claimed the ex-President left without picking up the check, according to Miami New Times. A spokesperson for Donald told New York Post, “President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week. At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves.”

“Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!” the spokesperson added. The New York Times reported that Donald ate McDonald’s later in his plane instead of eating at the Cuban cafe.

Meanwhile, it was reported that President Joe Biden is now leading Donald Trump by four points. According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 48 percent of respondents are likely to support Joe over Donald. Trump received 44 percent of support. His support dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Joe’s has remained unhinged. The poll was reportedly counted from June 8 through 12.

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 - 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University's previous national poll on May 24th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Today's results continue a string of close head-to-head results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023,” the website for Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”