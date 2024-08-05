MILAN, - An Italian judge on Monday ordered the former centre-right governor of Italy's northwestern region of Liguria to stand trial on corruption charges, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Former governor of Italy's Liguria faces trial on corruption charges

Giovanni Toti was placed under house arrest on May 7. He resigned on July 26 and was released days later. He has led Liguria for the past nine years at the helm of an alliance of the same parties that support Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Toti was arrested on charges of receiving over 70,000 euros from a businessman as part of an investigation related to the granting of port terminal contracts, building permits and a beach concession. He denies all the allegations against him.

The sources said the trial would start on Nov. 5 at the Court of the northern port city of Genoa.

Aldo Spinelli, a port businessman well known in Italy as a former owner of soccer clubs Genoa and Livorno, and Paolo Emilio Signorini, who after his arrest lost his job as head of Italian utility IREN, were also sent to trial as part of the same probe.

Signorini was involved in the investigation due to his previous role as head of the Ports of Genoa Authority.

Lawyers for the three defendants were not immediately available for comment.

Toti has received support from members of the right-wing ruling coalition who criticised magistrates in Genoa for his arrest, which has prevented him from carrying out his duties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.