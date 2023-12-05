close_game
close_game
News / World News / France imposes sanctions on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar

France imposes sanctions on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar

Reuters |
Dec 05, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: France imposed sanctions at a national level on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Marwan Issa.

France on Tuesday imposed asset freezes on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, the latest leader from the Islamist group to be added to its national sanctions list, according to a decree published in the country's official journal.

Israel-Hamas War: Head of the political wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar attends a rally.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Head of the political wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar attends a rally.(AFP)

Read more: The other royal family: Spain’s Queen Letizia had an extramarital affair?

France on Nov. 13 imposed sanctions at a national level on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Marwan Issa.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It is working with partners to impose sanctions on Hamas individuals and its financing network at European Union level, diplomats have said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out