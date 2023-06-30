600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt: France's 3rd night of violent protests

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne said that the emergency cabinet meeting called by the country's president Emmanuel Macron aims to review "all options" to restore order. "The priority is to ensure national unity and the way to do it is to restore order," Borne said following the fatal shooting of a teenager which has sparked three nights of unrest in France. France Protests: Burnt buses seen through the gates at the Fort d'Aubervilliers bus terminal in Aubervilliers, north of Paris.(AFP)

France must address deep issues of racist discrimination in its police, the United Nations said, saying, “We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France... this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement.”

Here are the top updates on protests in France:

Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons as tensions grew. More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers injured as the government struggled to restore order. Violent protests were witnessed in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the police officer had shot the teen named Nahel resulting in protests. In several Paris neighborhoods, groups of people hurled firecrackers at security forces, Associated Press reported. Almost 40,000 police officers were deployed to quell the protests and 667 people were detained, the interior minister said adding that 307 of those were in the Paris region alone. Around 200 police officers were injured, according to a national police spokesperson. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the protests. Although , the government did not declare a state of emergency, France's president Emmanuel Macron left early from an EU summit in Brussels to hold an emergency security meeting.

