Snubbed again? Joe Biden doesn't want to meet King Charles in UK, report claims

Joe Biden skipped King Charles' coronation in London in May but the White House had then said that the US president would make a state visit to Britain. He is due to visit the country next month but may not meet the monarch during the state visit, UK media reported. Joe Biden's trip to London in July forms just one stop on a tour which is centered on a summit of the NATO alliance. US President Joe Biden.(AFP)

There will be no Buckingham Palace banquet or 82-gun salute as there was four years ago when then US president Donald Trump was honoured with a full state visit, Daily Mail reported.

There was no state visit invitation extended when Joe Biden spoke to King Charles before he and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey, the report added.

“There was never an invitation for a state visit. The point was to try to get away from headlines about Biden snubbing Charles over the Coronation, and show that the two had a decent relationship. And the White House managed to mess it up,” it claimed.

US first lady Jill Biden had attending the monarch's coronation while Joe Biden was present at the funeral of King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September. Upon his coronation, Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla paying tribute to the “enduring friendship between the US and the UK”

In a tweet, Joe Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples," adding that he was proud First Lady Jill Biden was “representing the United States for this historic occasion.”

