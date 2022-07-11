France's Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday comfortably survived a motion of no-confidence brought against her by a broad alliance of left-wing opponents.
An official vote count showed 146 lawmakers voted in support of the motion. The motion required an absolute majority of 289 votes to precipitate the government's fall.
While the outcome was in little doubt, it was meant as a show of intent by the Nupes alliance -- the largest bloc in opposition to Emmanuel Macron's centrist 'Ensemble!' grouping -- to make the president's life difficult in parliament.
But as the Nupes alliance is made up of 151 MPs, it meant that five of them chose not to vote the motion of no-confidence, something that could be interpreted as a positive sign by Borne and her government.
"We should be debating the issues the French are facing, this non-confidence vote is unfair", the prime minister told the parliament just before the vote.
"This non-confidence vote is just political tactics (...)Let's switch together to a culture of compromise," she added.
After enjoying a comfortable majority in the lower house during his first mandate, newly-reelected Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament in June's legislative elections and can no longer count on the chamber to rubber stamp his reform agenda.
Instead Macron and his government are faced with negotiating legislation on a bill-by-bill basis, taking a degree of control of the process out of his hands.
The no-confidence motion had been expected to fail after the conservative Les Republicains party and Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National said they would abstain.
"You are, Mrs Borne, a democratic anomaly (...) you have no legitimacy, nor politic neither parliamentarian," said Mathilde Panot, head of The France Unbowed group, the main component of the Nupes alliance, in the Assembly.
"Those who won't vote this no-confidence motion will be supporters of your policies," she added before the vote.
Now that the no-confidence motion is out the way, the parliament will soon start discussing the 20 billion euro ($20.13 billion) inflation-relief package unveiled last week by the government.
-
Lanka PM Wickremesinghe laments attack on home, vows to safeguard constitution
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed grief over protesters entering his private residence on Saturday and setting it on fire, adding that the incident was a result of provocation by a false message on social media.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters played ‘WWE’ on Prez Gotabaya's bed after pool time
Many such dramatic footages have surfaced online wherein protesters are touring the grand presidential palace. News agency The Associated Press (AP) had earlier reported that some even made tea and delivered statements from the conference room asking Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to depart.
-
Lanka's speaker says Prez Gotabaya has left island, then takes back statement
Sri Lanka's speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said he made a mistake during his interview with BBC while speaking about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's current location and said the embattled leader was still in the country. He was earlier quoted as saying by local news portal NewsWire that Rajapaksa was residing in a neighbouring nation and would return to the island nation on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka: Emergency ambulance service stopped in several areas amid fuel crisis
Amid the fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, the 1990 emergency ambulance service has been suspended in several areas. The Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service had urged the public to refrain from calling the 1990 emergency ambulance service in the affected areas, Colombo Gazette reported. A full list of the specific areas in the respective districts where the Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service will not be available has been published.
-
New Sri Lanka president to be elected on July 20 to replace Rajapaksa: Minister
Sri Lankan minister Prasanna Ranatunga on Monday said party leaders have decided to elect the country's new president on July 20 if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns on July 13 as earlier announced by the Parliament Speaker, NewsWire reported. After Saturday's sweeping protests in the wake of a debilitating economic crisis, the speaker of parliament said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday. However, there has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics