Gautam Adani becomes the richest Asian: Here’s the list of the top 10 richest Asians

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani has become the wealthiest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Gautam Adani is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Gautam Adani: The Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist have surpassed Ambani as the richest man. He is the Chairman and founder of the Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate Adani Group which is involved in port development and operations in India. The 59-year-old champion's net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani: Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Ambani's ranking has slipped down to second now with a net worth of $87.9 billion. In November 2021, Mukesh Ambani was the wealthiest person in India and Asia, and Gautam Adani was trailing him by about $2.2 billion.

Zhong Shanshan, known as the "Bottled Water King", has ranked third with a net worth of $75.9 billion. Zhong Shanshan, chairman of Nongfu Spring, a bottled water company, listed its shares in Hong Kong in September 2020.

A 39-year-old, Chinese billionaire, Zhang Yiming, who is the founder of Tik Tok, has grabbed the fourth position in the world's richest Asian list, with a net worth of $44.5 billion.

CATL's founder Zeng Yuqun (China) has ranked fifth in the Asian richest list, with a net worth of $ 48.7 billion.

Ma Huateng, a Chinese billionaire business magnate, has a net worth of $46.6 billion and is the sixth richest Asian.

Jack Ma is a Chinese investor and philanthropist. He has ranked seventh position in Asia’s richest person‘s list. He has a net worth of $35.9 billion

Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-Shing stands as the eighth richest person in Asia, with a net worth of $35.8 billion.

The co-founder of Sun Hung Kai, Lee Shau Kee who is from Hong Kong has a net worth of $34.1 billion and is the ninth richest Asian.

Appliance giant Midea’s founder He Xiangjian, who hails from China, is the tenth richest Asian and has a net worth of $33.1 billion.

