...
...
Next Story

Google warns Australia's new internet safety bill could cut off under-18s from Gmail; Meta, TikTok, Snap raise alarm

Online companies and free speech advocates say the law could give regulators too much discretion to decide what is harmful.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 13:32:57 IST
Reuters |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A proposed Australian internet law could force Google to block under-18s from using its Gmail service, an Australia-based company policy head said on Monday, underscoring an industry warning that the draft regulation risks overreach.

A Google logo is seen on a screen as the company’s policy head warned at a Senate hearing in Australia that a proposed internet law could restrict access to Gmail. (REUTERS)
A Google logo is seen on a screen as the company’s policy head warned at a Senate hearing in Australia that a proposed internet law could restrict access to Gmail. (REUTERS)

Under the Digital Duty of Care legislation, which has already passed Australia's House of Representatives but needs cross-party support to pass the Senate, internet companies must show they are taking steps to weed out harmful content or face a fine of up to A$109 million ($75.1 million).

Online companies and free speech advocates say the law could give regulators too much discretion to decide what is harmful, placing pressure on platforms to take down content. Google's warning reflects concern that the law could filter into everyday parts of the internet.

Also Read: Google, Meta, TikTok sue to block California youth social media law

"We are talking about potentially intrusive monitoring within private communications or file storage," she added.

Also Read: Google will cut off search access for students at schools that reject AI

Representatives from Meta, TikTok and Snap voiced similar concerns, warning the bill could chill online communications by allowing regulators broad discretion to determine what content or conduct is harmful while replacing some existing mandatory industry codes. Several argued the uncertainty created a risk platforms would over-moderate content to avoid large regulatory penalties.

The government has said a broad set of rules is the only way to ensure a safe internet. The hearing continues

 
australiagoogle mail
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/Google warns Australia's new internet safety bill could cut off under-18s from Gmail; Meta, TikTok, Snap raise alarm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks