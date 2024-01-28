Governor Abbott, on India visit, says Texas has an ‘independent streak’

Speaking at the 7th India-US Forum in New Delhi on Saturday, United States' Texas governor Greg Abbott said Texas and India share an “independent streak” and ambition for global influence. External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DrSJaishankar-X)

“Each of us sits in a critical location—India, with China and Russia on their doorsteps, and Texas at the nexus of the United States and Latin America," he added.

The statement from Abbott, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, may further escalate what some consider a standoff between Texas and the White House, as he continues to openly criticise the Joe Biden-led federal government.

"We share the common values of family, faith, compassion, and hard work. As we look towards the future, we must ensure that the next generation of leaders in Texas and India will be the innovators who solve the world’s foremost crises and that embracing the values we share leads to liberty and prosperity unmatched throughout the entire world,” Abbott, who was guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, said in the address.

Abbott vs. Biden administration

Abbott gained attention by transporting immigrants to traditionally liberal cities like New York to highlight what he calls Biden's failed border policy. The Texas National Guard's control of a park along the Rio Grande heightened tensions with the Biden administration.

The Biden administration accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of impeding the federal border patrol's mission by denying access to a crucial border sector with Mexico.

The state, however, has limited the activities of the US Border Patrol following a Supreme Court decision allowing federal agents to cut or remove the razor metal wires.

Trump supports Abbott's border security measures

Trump commended Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday for resisting the Biden administration's attempts to remove razor wire from a key corridor for migrants entering the U.S. illegally, heightening tensions over immigration.

As the United States approaches the upcoming presidential election, immigration remains a contentious issue.