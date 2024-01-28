 Governor Abbott, on India visit, says Texas has an ‘independent streak’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Governor Abbott, on India visit, says Texas has an ‘independent streak’

Governor Abbott, on India visit, says Texas has an ‘independent streak’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 04:50 PM IST

“Each of us sits in a critical location—India, with China and Russia on their doorsteps, and Texas at the nexus of the US and Latin America," Texas guv Abbott.

Speaking at the 7th India-US Forum in New Delhi on Saturday, United States' Texas governor Greg Abbott said Texas and India share an “independent streak” and ambition for global influence.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DrSJaishankar-X)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DrSJaishankar-X)

“Each of us sits in a critical location—India, with China and Russia on their doorsteps, and Texas at the nexus of the United States and Latin America," he added.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ- #StandWithTexas trends as Texas-US govt standoff escalates, here's all you need to know about the border crisis

The statement from Abbott, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, may further escalate what some consider a standoff between Texas and the White House, as he continues to openly criticise the Joe Biden-led federal government.

"We share the common values of family, faith, compassion, and hard work. As we look towards the future, we must ensure that the next generation of leaders in Texas and India will be the innovators who solve the world’s foremost crises and that embracing the values we share leads to liberty and prosperity unmatched throughout the entire world,” Abbott, who was guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, said in the address.

Abbott vs. Biden administration

Abbott gained attention by transporting immigrants to traditionally liberal cities like New York to highlight what he calls Biden's failed border policy. The Texas National Guard's control of a park along the Rio Grande heightened tensions with the Biden administration.

ALSO READ- Texas Governor transports 35K migrants to sanctuary cities including NYC in response to 'Joe Biden's border failure'

The Biden administration accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of impeding the federal border patrol's mission by denying access to a crucial border sector with Mexico.

The state, however, has limited the activities of the US Border Patrol following a Supreme Court decision allowing federal agents to cut or remove the razor metal wires.

Trump supports Abbott's border security measures

Trump commended Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday for resisting the Biden administration's attempts to remove razor wire from a key corridor for migrants entering the U.S. illegally, heightening tensions over immigration.

As the United States approaches the upcoming presidential election, immigration remains a contentious issue.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On