Home / World News / ‘Granny intervened’: When William didn't want Harry to meet people at wedding

‘Granny intervened’: When William didn't want Harry to meet people at wedding

ByMallika Soni
May 21, 2023 11:00 AM IST

In the book, Prince Harry recalled enjoying drinks with friends at Coworth Park Hotel.

Prince Harry said he "felt sick" after Prince William turned down a request with a four-word excuse the night before his to Meghan Markle. In ‘Spare’, Prince Harry revealed that a tense chat with best man Prince William. In the book, Prince Harry recalled enjoying drinks with friends at Coworth Park Hotel, where he stayed the night before his wedding.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Read more: What royal family wants to do with Meghan and Prince Harry's former UK house

Then his elder brother had just become a dad for the third time, and Prince Harry claimed he had been due to join the group but canceled at the "last minute" citing "Kate and the kids".

When Prince Harry reminded William that on the night before his wedding to Kate, Princess of Wales, the brothers had dinner together before greeting the crowds, William shot back saying, “Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?”

Read more: Prince Harry's 10-word comment about Meghan Markle after first date: Book

But William eventually had a change of heart and did join Prince Harry to meet the crowds before his big day, with the Duke of Sussex wondering, "Maybe Granny intervened".

Prince Harry said that he even pressed his brother about having dinner together and staying the night. Eventually, Prince William relented and agreed to dinner, but wouldn't be staying over, reportedly telling Harry: “Sorry, Harold. Can't. Kids.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this week.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry prince william royal family + 1 more
prince harry prince william royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out