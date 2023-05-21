‘Granny intervened’: When William didn't want Harry to meet people at wedding

Prince Harry said he "felt sick" after Prince William turned down a request with a four-word excuse the night before his to Meghan Markle. In ‘Spare’, Prince Harry revealed that a tense chat with best man Prince William. In the book, Prince Harry recalled enjoying drinks with friends at Coworth Park Hotel, where he stayed the night before his wedding. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Then his elder brother had just become a dad for the third time, and Prince Harry claimed he had been due to join the group but canceled at the "last minute" citing "Kate and the kids".

When Prince Harry reminded William that on the night before his wedding to Kate, Princess of Wales, the brothers had dinner together before greeting the crowds, William shot back saying, “Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?”

But William eventually had a change of heart and did join Prince Harry to meet the crowds before his big day, with the Duke of Sussex wondering, "Maybe Granny intervened".

Prince Harry said that he even pressed his brother about having dinner together and staying the night. Eventually, Prince William relented and agreed to dinner, but wouldn't be staying over, reportedly telling Harry: “Sorry, Harold. Can't. Kids.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this week.

