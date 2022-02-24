'Had no other choice', 'was forced': What Putin says to defend war on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defended his action that has brought the world to the precipice of war and said he had no other option but to order the special operation against Ukraine. All previous attempts of Moscow to change the security situation had come to nothing.
Facing several sanctions for the situation in Ukraine, Putin on Thursday held a televised meeting with business leaders and told Alexander Shokhin, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs that Moscow had been forced into taking action and knew that sanctions would follow.
Follow live update
"We all understand the world we live in and were prepared in one way or another for what is now happening from the point of view of sanctions policy," Putin said. "Russia remains a part of the global economy."
"I want to thank you for what has been done so far in rather difficult conditions," Putin told Shokhin as Shokin said Russia should now stimulate extra demand for government debt from private investors.
As Putin launched the strike on Ukraine, he said if any country tries to attack Russia in retaliation, there will be consequences. "Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history," he said as he authorised the attack.
“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he had said.
-
Chernobyl plant captured; Kyiv under curfew: What is happening in Ukraine?
Russia-Ukraine war: Several parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region are no longer under Kyiv's control, the regional administration said, as Russian forces attacked by land, sea and air.
-
‘Not an excuse’: NATO on Russia's invasion of Ukraine over alliance membership
NATO chief Jens Stolenberg said that is not the kind of world where “we want to live in" where “big powers” like Russia uses military forces to try to “coerce” all the countries. “And if they don't act as they want, they (Russia-like nations) invade them,” he added.
-
As Ukraine stops flights, here's how European airspace looks with huge hole
Hundreds of flights had to be diverted after Ukraine closed its airspace following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tension on Thursday morning. The Air India flight which had to come back took off minutes after the airspace closure notice was sent to all operators and pilots.
-
‘Hideous…dictator’: UK PM's all-out attack on Putin as Russia invades Ukraine
Speaking about Russian people, and directly referring to mothers whose sons are serving as soldiers in the Vladimir Putin-led nation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he cannot believe that this is being done “in your name”.
-
Imran Khan in Moscow says ‘so much excitement’ as Russia declares war on Ukraine
"What a time I have come, so much excitement," Imran Khan said interacting with the Russian delegation, including Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov, which welcomed him at the airport on Wednesday night.