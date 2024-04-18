Halal Mortgage idea puts Trudeau govt in a bind, facing questions of appeasement

Justin Trudeau's government announcement that its considering introducing Halal mortgages as an alternative financing option for the Muslim community has triggered fierce debates across Canada. Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, left, and Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and finance minister, hold copies of the federal budget in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Bloomberg)

The revelation came during the recent federal budget speech, where the Liberal government unveiled plans to consult with financial service providers and various communities to better understand the diverse needs of Canadians seeking homeownership.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What are halal mortgages and what are Trudeau's plans?

The Canada Budget 2024 document states, "This could include changes in the tax treatment of these products or a new regulatory sandbox for financial service providers, while ensuring adequate consumer protections are in place."

The concept of Halal mortgages, which comply with Islamic Sharia law by avoiding interest payments, has sparked both support and criticism from various quarters. Currently in Canada several private banks are offering halal mortages but now the idea is to implement the same in public banks.

Outrage over Trudeau's Halal Mortgage decision

X User Shaye Ganam expressed skepticism, saying, "Halal mortgages appear to be the latest thing luring people on to the outrage parade without the foggiest idea why they're on board. It's amazing how many people have decided to let other people do their thinking when a ten-second Google search would show them how stupid it is."

On the other hand, another X User Dave Sommer likened Halal mortgages to the Sabbath elevator for Jews, stating, "It's just a loophole so modern religious people can stay technically right with God. No one is saving any money or paying any less."

However, Cory Morgan strongly criticized the proposal on X, stating, "This is a whole new f**ked up level of woke. The government shouldn't try to cherry-pick financial rules to accommodate primitive religious edicts."

The announcement has also led to political backlash, with some accusing the Trudeau government of pandering to the Muslim voting block. One X user, @truckdriverpleb, questioned the fairness of Halal mortgages, asking, "Justin Trudeau to introduce 'HALAL MORTGAGES'. Where Muslims won't have to pay any interest on their home mortgage loans. How is this fair?"

Don Johnson took a more sarcastic approach, saying, "Canada really doing everything they can to destroy their economy. When you put idiots in charge - the results are always a grand circus. You really can't make it up. Halal mortgages."

Meanwhile, Jayme Knyx criticized the government's priorities, stating, "This is how the Liberals are trying to win back the Muslim voting block with Halal mortgages, but ask them, 'What is a woman?' they can't tell you!"

The debate over Halal mortgages reflects broader concerns about the role of religion in public policy and the government's responsibility to accommodate diverse cultural and religious practices. As consultations continue, it remains to be seen how the Trudeau government will address the concerns raised by critics while striving to meet the needs of the Muslim community.