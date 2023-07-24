Here's how Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann reacted after being arrested

Alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County)

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison told the news outlet PEOPLE that Rex "kept to himself" and made "no statements" while being taken into custody in Midtown Manhattan. "I believe once one of our officers said he had him under arrest, he said, 'Why?' But that's pretty much the most I'm being told what he said," Rodney said. Rex reportedly "said he [wanted] a lawyer” after police read him his Miranda rights. "And he's still been quiet since he's been over at Riverhead [Correctional Facility]," Rodney added.

What did Rex Heuermann ask his jailkeepers?

It was earlier revealed that while being processed after his arrest, Rex had just one question for his Long Island jailkeepers: “Is it in the news?” Police have reportedly now found a soundproof room in the basement They believe at least one victim may have been killed there. Police have been using ground-penetrating sonar and cadaver dogs to scour Rex’s backyard.

Investigators reportedly believe Rex may have killed his victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, when his wife and children were away. Officials have been taking away potential evidence from his home after his arrest. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.