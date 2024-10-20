'Hindus in Canada fear for their safety': Indian-origin MP's message to Trudeau govt

Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Chandra Arya said members of the Hindu community in the country fear for their safety due to Khalistani extremism. He urged the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to recognise the threat posed by Khalistani extremism. Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Chandra Arya is a vocal opponent of pro-Khalistan extremism in the country's House of Commons.(@AryaCanada X)

“I have heard concerns from Hindus across Canada regarding recent developments. As a Hindu Member of Parliament, I too have experienced these concerns firsthand. Last week, I could safely participate in a Hindu event in Edmonton only under the protection of RCMP officers, as a group of Khalistani protesters staged a disruptive demonstration against me,” Arya said in a statement posted on social platform X.

The MP said that, as Canadians, they expect their national government to collaborate with countries affected by these like terrorism and extremism and protect its citizens.

His comment comes amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India over the alleged involvement of Indian government agents and its diplomats in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of cooperating with organised crime elements to perpetuate “violent acts” against Canadian citizens on their own soil.

Arya urged for resumption of diplomatic efforts between the two countries to address the issue as both countries have carried out mutual expulsion of diplomats after Canada's controversial move to interrogate Indian diplomats in Canada.

“Recent revelations and developments are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate on this issue. It is critical that we all recognise the importance of eliminating cross-border threats posed by Khalistani extremism and resume our efforts to address it effectively,” Arya said.

Appeal to Hindu-Canadians

Arya emphasised that the Hindu-Canadians in Canada have to be vocal on their concerns of safety and hold the politicians accountable for their actions to address the issue.

"We are one of the most educated and successful communities in this country, contributing greatly to Canada's progress. Yet, our low profile is often mistaken for weakness by politicians," he said.

The MP pledged to advocate their concerns on his behalf but stressed that his lone efforts are not enough. “Together, we must ensure that our safety and interests are protected,” he added.

India rejects Canada's claims

On October 14, India expelled six Canadian diplomats' hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety, and hence, the government had decided to withdraw India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other targeted diplomats and officials. The statement stressed that New Delhi reserves the right to take further steps in response to the “Trudeau Government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India”.