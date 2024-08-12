 Ties with India important, says Canadian MP - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
Ties with India important, says Canadian MP

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Aug 13, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Chandrakanth Arya and Jaishankar hold meeting in New Delhi. According to Arya, the interests of both nations are aligned.

Canada-India relationship is very important for both the countries, Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya said as he met external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during his visit to the country. “Delighted to meet Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya. As a genuine advocate of India-Canada friendship, appreciate his views and value his insights. @AryaCanada,” the EAM posted on X on Monday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar (right) and Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
Jaishankar also shared a photograph of their meeting on the social media platform. The Canadian lawmaker also put out a post while sharing Jaishankar’s post. “Canada-India relationship is very important for both countries. As the outgoing Canadian High Commissioner in India said a few months back, Canadian and Indian strategic interests are absolutely aligned in the long-term. Economic relations, specifically Canadian investments in India, are going strong,” Arya said.

“Skilled professionals from India are meeting our human talent needs. We have a huge number of international students from India. We must do everything possible not only to maintain this but to take it to the next level. @CanadainIndia,” Arya posted.

The ties between India and Canada had come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’.

