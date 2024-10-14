Threat from pro-Khalistan extremists: Indo-Canadian MP gets security cover

Toronto: Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya, a vocal opponent of pro-Khalistan extremism in the House of Commons, has been provided Federal security cover as he has been targeted by separatist groups. Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya (left) at his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in August. (Chandra Arya/X)

Arya has protection from Parliamentary Security, tasked with securing the House, Senate and MPs, along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a person familiar with the development said.

The security cover was witnessed when Arya attended an advocacy event organised by the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (COHNA) in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, on October 6. That event saw protests by pro-Khalistan elements at the venue. In fact, as Arya’s photograph was used in flyers promoting a twin event in Calgary a day earlier (where he was not present), that was also targeted by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In calling for the protests, SFJ had accused Arya of working at “behest” of the Indian government. “Seems MP Arya has no first-hand experience as what Khalistan extremism is and can be,” its general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun said. After the protests, SFJ said it had “seized” the venue in Edmonton “where MP Arya was scheduled to hold Hindu summit”. Among the slogans raised against Arya were those calling on him to “Go back to India”.

Arya, MP from the ruling Liberal Party, visited India this summer and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 12. He also met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a statement in the House on October 11, Arya criticised “attacks on journalists who report on Khalistani extremism in Canada.” He added, “I call on law enforcement agencies to take notice of Khalistani extremism with all seriousness it deserves. It has to be dealt with an iron hand before it is too late.” This was the latest in a series of statements he has made in the chamber warning of the danger of pro-Khalistan extremism in Canada.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the organisation which had its event targeted, said, “Despite intimidation and disruption, CoHNA remained resilient, backed by community leaders and lawmakers.”

“Protesters attempted to block entrances, raised hostile slogans, and refused to vacate private property — escalating tensions,” it added.