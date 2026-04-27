Hokkaido earthquake update: Japanese officials give latest on tsunami warning after massive jolt

A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday, according to Earthquake Track. After immediate monitoring, the site confirmed that no tsunami warning had been issued following the powerful jolt. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido, Japan, on Sunday, with no tsunami warning issued. (Unsplash)

According to early seismic data, the quake occurred near Naka-satsunai in southern Hokkaido at approximately 20:23 UTC, with a depth of around 81 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude and location, placing the epicenter about 18 km west of Sarabetsu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is keeping an eye on the situation and is anticipated to release more details.

Read more: Tsunami heads for Japan coast after massive 7.4-magnitude earthquake

Megaquake advisory for the north-eastern coastline of Japan An earthquake of a magnitude of 7.7 had struck off Sanriku, Japan, on Monday, April 20. Following a massive shock that shook the country's north and sparked a tsunami warning, Japan issued a special advisory on Monday alerting people to the increased danger of earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 or higher.

According to a statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency, “the likelihood of a new, huge earthquake occurring is relatively higher than during normal times.”

Since the earthquake, for people living in the impacted northern Japanese regions, the warnings have been reduced to advisory. NKH Japan states, “If you are in the affected areas, keep away from coasts and river mouths which could overflow. Continue to evacuate until all advisories are lifted.”

The advisory further updated that the threat of tsunami damage is non-existent; however, they warned that the “waves can get much higher than expected.”

The Japan News reported on April 24, “Following an earthquake and the issuing of a subsequent earthquake advisory for Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast region on Monday, preparations are underway at tourist sites and other locations in the affected areas to…evacuate safely in an emergency.”

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Initial earthquake caused minimal damage On Japan's seismic intensity scale, the earthquake received a "upper 5," meaning that it was powerful enough to cause unreinforced concrete block walls to collapse and make it impossible for people to move around. JMA reported that the earthquake was ten kilometers deep and had its epicenter in the Pacific Ocean.

According to JMA, a three-meter tsunami could have flooded structures and taken away anyone exposed in its currents, causing damage to low-lying areas.

However, according to Surfer, the earthquake on April 20 caused very less damage.