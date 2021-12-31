Home / World News / Hospitalisation risk from Omicron nearly one-third of Delta: Study
Hospitalisation risk from Omicron nearly one-third of Delta: Study

  • The analysis also showed that a third dose reduces the risk of hospitalisation by 81% when compared with similar unvaccinated individuals.
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site.(AP file)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Reuters |

The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks.

The data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, also showed that vaccines can work well against Omicron, with a third dose associated with an 81% reduced risk of hospitalisation when compared with similar unvaccinated individuals.

"The latest set of analysis is in keeping with the encouraging signs we have already seen," Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said.

"However, it remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks." 

Topics
omicron all about omicron
