Wednesday, May 22, 2024
How Iran located late President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter after crash

AFP |
May 22, 2024 04:17 PM IST

A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from the European Union, Russia and Turkey before the crash site was located early on Monday.

The Iranian military said Wednesday that it had used domestically produced drones to locate the helicopter of president Ebrahim Raisi after it crashed in the northwestern mountains.

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, a cleric kisses the flag-draped coffin of President Ebrahim Raisi during a funeral ceremony for him and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous region of the country's northwest, in the city of Tabriz, Iran(AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, a cleric kisses the flag-draped coffin of President Ebrahim Raisi during a funeral ceremony for him and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous region of the country's northwest, in the city of Tabriz, Iran(AP)

Raisi's helicopter came down on a fog-shrouded mountainside on Sunday as it returned to the city of Tabriz from a ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from the European Union, Russia and Turkey before the crash site was located early on Monday.

ALSO READ| Eye on the Middle East | Ebrahim Raisi’s death ends a troubled presidency; rattles Iran’s leadership succession plan

The Iranian military said that a drone dispatched by Turkey had failed to locate the crash site "despite having night-vison equipment"

"This drone failed to accurately announce the location of the helicopter crash and finally returned to Turkey," the military said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency

"Finally, in the early hours of Monday morning, the exact spot of the helicopter crash was discovered by the ground rescue forces and Iranian drones of the armed forces."

Armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri has ordered an investigation into the cause of the crash, which also killed seven members of Raisi's entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

