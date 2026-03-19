How many people have been killed in the US-Iran war? 4000+, show estimates

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran launched strikes in response. Iranian mourners gather during the funeral of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani. (AFP)

Here are the tolls reported by Thursday, which Reuters has not independently verified.

IRAN US-based rights group HRANA said on Tuesday that 3,114 people have been killed. It said 1,354 of those were civilians including 207 children.

The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open source materials and official statements.

The latest figures reported by state media last week put the toll at 1,270 people. Iran's ambassador to the UN said on March 6 that at least 1,332 people had been killed since the war began. There has been no clarification of the discrepancy.

It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a US attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON At least 968 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organization said more than 100 of those killed were children.

IRAQ At least 60 people have been killed, according to Iraqi authorities. Most of those were members of the Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces. One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL Fifteen civilians have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon. In addition, three Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the occupied West Bank.

UNITED STATES Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a US military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the US military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Eight people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including two army soldiers, according to the UAE defence ministry.

KUWAIT Authorities have reported six deaths, including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

SYRIA Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

OMAN Two people were killed in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which has been hosting mediation talks between the US and Iran. One person died earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

BAHRAIN Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.